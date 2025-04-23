Carolina Panthers close training camp to public for next 2 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won’t be able to watch the Carolina Panthers at training camp for the next two seasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

The new restriction is because the organization has construction scheduled for the Uptown practice fields.

Fans won’t be able to attend training camp during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

However, you’ll still be able to check out the team during Fan Fest. That’s happening Aug. 2 at Bank of America Stadium.

The team’s game schedule for the 2025 season hasn’t been released yet.

