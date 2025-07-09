Carolina Panthers Fan Fest: Open practice, entertainment, and community support

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will host their annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The event will feature an open team practice, performances by the Panthers entertainment teams, and a fireworks finale with a laser show. Gates open at 5 p.m., allowing fans to enter before the practice begins.

Tickets for Fan Fest are priced at $5 each, with proceeds benefiting Carolina Panthers Charities and its mission to serve communities across the Carolinas. Panthers and Charlotte FC PSL Owners can access pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, July 10, at 10 a.m., while tickets for the general public will be available through Ticketmaster on Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m.

The Carolina Panthers Fan Fest promises an exciting evening for fans, combining sports, entertainment, and community support through charitable contributions.

