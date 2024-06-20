Carolina Panthers to hold fan fest at Clemson University

CHARLOTTE — The schedule is out for the Carolina Panthers’ training camp, and the team announced that this year’s Fan Fest will head back to where it all started: Clemson.

The Panthers released the schedule on Thursday, and the first Training Camp practice is set for 9:30 a.m. on July 24 at the Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. The following Saturday, the team will hold a camp inside Bank of America Stadium for “Back Together Saturday,” with performances scheduled from the Top Cats and more.

Fan Fest is slated for Aug. 1 at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,” the same place where the Panthers played home games during the team’s inaugural season in 1995.

“As we head into our 30th season, we’re looking forward to bringing football to our fans across the Carolinas this summer, including going to Clemson where it all began,” said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “From bringing Training Camp to Charlotte to honoring our South Carolina ties by hosting Fan Fest at Clemson, we are excited to celebrate our fans across both states.”

Tickets to Fan Fest will go on sale through Ticketmaster starting June 21. They’re $5 each and the proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Training camp tickets will be available starting July 9, and you can get up to four free tickets for each open practice through Ticketmaster.

Carolina Panthers Training Camp access map

The team says fans can enter the training camp one hour before practice starts, and you’ll have to leave within 30 minutes after the practice ends.

According to the team, you can’t bring outside food or beverages, but concessions will be open inside the training camp area.

Autographs will be available in specific areas, but they’re not guaranteed, according to the team. Signage will be up to guide fans to the designated area.

You can see the full training camp schedule at this link.

(VIDEO: Panthers learn of training camp report date, plans for fans uncertain)

Panthers learn of training camp report date, plans for fans uncertain





©2024 Cox Media Group