Carolina Panthers to host Steelers in final preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night for their final preseason matchup. The team is taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryce Young and Andy Dalton will not play.

Dalton suffered an elbow sprain in last week’s match against the Houston Texans.

Instead, quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins will vie for a spot on the backup squad.

Thursday’s matchup is the final game before Tuesday’s deadline to make roster cuts.

