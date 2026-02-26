Carolina Panthers scouting linebackers at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Carolina Panthers are in Indianapolis scouting linebackers at the NFL Combine as the NFL Draft is about two months away.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban spent Wednesday talking to college prospects about how they feel about Carolina Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, being in the room.

Dan Morgan The franchise is looking to upgrade their linebacker corps, and Morgan, being an expert at the position, is a huge plus for the team. (WSOC.)

“Just to be sitting in that room beside Dan Morgan, it definitely means a lot for sure,” former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen said. “He was just talking ball, whether he just knows what you’re saying or what you’re talking about, so that’s the biggest difference.”

Morgan’s background at the position impresses Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

“It was interesting; you could tell he played,” Styles said. “Obviously, I knew his history, but you could tell by the way he was asking questions and asking about eye progression and things like that.”

After the combine, the Panthers can get more one-on-one time with prospects at their respective pro days to have more thorough conversations during top 30 visits, which began in late March.

