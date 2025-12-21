Carolina Panthers spread holiday cheer at north Charlotte event

CHARLOTTE — From funnel cakes to free winter coats, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn helped spread holiday cheer in north Charlotte Saturday.

He partnered with organizations like United Way and Life Project from Northside Baptist Church.

Kids got new coats from Old Navy. Local business owners also stepped up, providing free food, haircuts and spending time with kids and their families.

“It means so much for us to be able to walk alongside them and then deliver,” said Life Project’s Executive Director Veronica Washington. “We want to be family, we want to be community, and this is a part of it.”

“The balloons, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Old Navy. We’re so grateful to Old Navy to come out and give back and partner with us,“ said Lacreshia Horn, Jaycee Horn’s mother. ”Also Life Project and any other sponsors that came near and far. We’re very happy and excited to see the Christmas spirit in a joyful way.”

Organizers told Channel 9 they served 150 people.

WATCH: ‘A true blessing’: Charlotte Hornet, Boys and Girls Club surprise families in Concord

‘A true blessing’: Charlotte Hornet, Boys and Girls Club surprise families in Concord

©2025 Cox Media Group