‘Carolina Pizza Strong’ raises money for families of fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — A group of restaurants from Concord to Indian Trail are coming together to support the families of fallen officers.

The campaign, “Carolina Pizza Strong,” will raise $5 from every pizza sold at participating restaurants on Wednesday and Thursday, which will go to the families of the officers killed on April 29 in east Charlotte.

“I wanted to do something to support them and say, ‘Hey, we still love you. We’re still here for you, and we still feel your grief,” said Barry Steiger, the marketing manager at John’s Place in Matthews.

The group is also raising money through T-shirt sales and cash donations.

Participating restaurants:

Marios Italian Restaurant: Matthews

Bisonte Pizza Co: Matthews

Bisonte Pizza Co.: Charlotte

Johns Place: Matthews

Mia Famiglia Pizzeria: Indian Trail

The Rusty Onion Pizzeria: Charlotte

Rossini’s Italian Restaurant: Indian Trail

Basílico Italiano: Concord

