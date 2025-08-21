Carolina Renaissance Festival hosts job fair to fill hundreds of open positions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival will host a job fair on Sept. 6 at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville to hire 350 seasonal employees.

According to a release from the festival, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seasonal wages range from $14 to $18 per hour. Employees will also get free admission to the festival to share with friends and family.

“It is an opportunity to earn extra income with pride as you help contribute to the magic and merriment enjoyed by all ages at the festival,” Matt Siegel, director of marketing and entertainment, said.

Job seekers can apply online at the festival’s website or attend the job fair to streamline the hiring process. Applicants should bring documents proving their eligibility to work in the United States, and while resumes are appreciated, they are not required for most positions.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates its 32nd year, running weekends from Oct. 4 through Nov. 23. The family-friendly event combines outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts, jousting, and feasting.

