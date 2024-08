HUNTERVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival and the Red Cross are teaming up to tackle the blood shortage in America.

The organizations will be holding a blood drive Thursday afternoon at the Huntersville Blood Donation Center.

It is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

The first 100 donors will receive a free ticket to the Carolina Renaissance Festival, which starts in October.

VIDEO: Red Cross in need of donations due to nationwide blood shortage

