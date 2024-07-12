CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old from Charlotte is trying to make the community better, one lawn at a time.

“My main goal is actually to be an NFL player, but this will be my backup plan if that doesn’t work.” It’s a solid career plan. And Quentin Hines has been developing it since he was just a little guy, barely even walking.

Quentin said he has a love for lawn care.

Carolina Strong: 11-year-old aims to make community better through lawn care

“I love, like, how much better the grass looks after you cut it, and I like the patterns in the lawn ... I enjoy it a lot.”

When Quentin was eight, his parents started letting him cut their grass on his own.

Now, he tries to brighten his neighborhood by mowing the lawns of some older neighbors for free, including one currently in the hospital and another about to have knee surgery.

“I think that can really brighten up their day and feel, you know what? That was really nice. So I’m gonna go make someone else feel like that, how he made me feel—really happy.”

Quentin also has some paying clients, like Annette Rapp.

“I mean, there is not enough I can say about this young man and his family in terms of dedication, commitment, just good nature, and listening to everything that you ask and doing it.”

Quentin plans to continue providing his lawn services for free to neighbors over the age of 65 while growing his business for paying clients in the Steele Creek area. Right now, he says his only employees are his parents, so he’s trying to train some of his friends to help. If you’re interested in QJ’s Professional Lawncare, you can call 800-202-6911.

