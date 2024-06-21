Carolina Strong: Dilworth residents work to keep their neighborhood parks clean

CHARLOTTE — This is the time of year when many of us are using public parks.

Two Dilworth residents have a passion for keeping up their neighborhood parks so they can enjoy them.

Nancy Nicholson and Ruth Ann Grissom told Channel 9 that they joined forces to do something about Latta Park nine years ago.

“We saw all the difficulties of this park, and they had lost a lot of funding with Parks and Recreation, so erosion was terrible.,” Nicholson said.

“People couldn’t even see the stone bridge anymore because the wisteria was coming over and coming out into the sidewalk and literally snapping trees,” Grissom explained.

Nicholson and Grissom have co-led the transformation of around 10 acres of the 31-acre park.

