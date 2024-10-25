Carolina Strong: 7-year-old and her music therapist share a name and a special bond

CHARLOTTE — A young girl and her therapist are proof that music and language can be healing.

When 7-year-old Ana Guillen wasn’t able to leave her hospital room, a music therapist — also named Ana — found a way to connect with her and create something special.

Guillen just received a bone marrow transplant to treat her leukemia. Because of her fragile immune system, she wasn’t able to leave her hospital room, so music became her creative outlet.

Only a few months ago, she met Ana Ortiz, a music therapist at Atrium Health. And thus, a song was born in Guillen’s native language: Spanish.

“I think it’s beautiful that music is a universal language, can bring you together whether you understand the language or not,” Ortiz said.

