Carolina Strong: Army veteran jumps into action to help community

An Army veteran says he was in the right place at the right time when he helped get a family out of their burning home.

“I killed the power to the house and knocked on the door, knocked on the door on the back to get the family out,” Otto McMillan said.

If he hadn’t, he said the home would have burned down.

McMillan is an inspector at Piedmont Natural Gas.

“We need more people like that,” said his supervisor and longtime colleague James Graham. “Yeah. Wonderful guy.”

