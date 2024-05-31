Carolina Strong: Nurses gift rubber ducks to chemotherapy patients

MONROE, N.C. — Every time a patient finishes chemotherapy, nurses at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute Union gift them a rubber duck.

The ducks are sprinkled throughout the facility and perched high above the infusion room.

“It’s become this celebration of what they’ve accomplished,“ nurse Katie Comer said.

The ducks are also a reminder of patients they’ve treated, including those who never got to take one home.

nurses and patients talk about the special tradition.

