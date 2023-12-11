Carolina Strong: Community shows up for former assistant principal after fall

MORGANTON, N.C. — Ralph Collette isn’t doing much running these days, but the memories of him running the grounds of a Morganton high school are still vivid for many.

Collette spent decades as an assistant principal at Freedom High School.

“I saw kids, have kids,” Collette said. “I went to school with a lot of the grandparents, aunts, and uncles.”

Now, the community is rallying behind him after a fall earlier this year left him paralyzed.

After hearing about his accident, he was flooded with notes from former students crediting him for putting their lives on the right track.

The community is hosting a tribute event for Collette on Saturday. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the gym of the Grandview Baptist Church at 2942 NC Highway 126, Morganton, NC, 28655.

