Carolina Strong: Concord man swims for mental health awareness

CONCORD, N.C. — James Gibson loves to swim for exercise and for fun, but this is serious.

He’s in training for his biggest swim yet on Sept. 15, when he says he’ll be swimming to get your attention.

“I know that God put me on this planet the way I am for a reason. So if I can inspire one person every day, I know I’ve done my job,” he said.

Channel 9 was there 34 years ago when Gibson was born. Doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy.

