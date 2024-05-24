‘Early intervention’: New mental health facility aims to address Charlotte’s juvenile crime

CHARLOTTE — Mike Estramonte has big plans for a new mental health center in Charlotte.

“What we’re building here is a long-term solution for this crisis,” Estramonte says.

He’s talking about youth violence, and Charlotte has seen an uptick in teen crime this year, according to police.

“The number one reason that we’re failing so badly right now is because of lack of continuity of care,” Estramonte, the CEO of the Katie Blessing Center, told Channel 9′s Almiya White.

The new Katie Blessing Center aims to address juvenile crime rates in Charlotte. It’s a 72-bed facility in east Charlotte that will offer inpatient and outpatient mental health care to people ages 5-18.

On Thursday, a city council committee recommended giving the center $2.5 million.

“Give the community options, [police] the option ... do we need to take them to a detention center or can we take them to Katie Blessing Center, behavioral health urgent care, have them evaluated,” Estramonte said.

Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell says mental health plays a role in teen crime.

“When you look at the causes, we’re starting to see that 30-40% from a mental standpoint,” Mitchell said.

That’s why Estramonte says reaching them while they’re young will make a difference in their future.

“This is going to be a major early intervention, and to that degree is going to be a game changer for these children,” Estramonte told White.

Mitchell says he hopes this is the first of many steps to help kids in Charlotte.

“I hope more organizations will join in as we did with juvenile crime and help us, what I call this whole development cycle and mental, job employment, and mentoring,” Mitchell said.

You can learn more about the Katie Blessing Center and how to get involved by clicking this link.

(WATCH: NC Senate advances bill that could lead to juvenile cases beginning in Superior Court)

NC Senate advances bill that could lead to juvenile cases beginning in Superior Court

©2024 Cox Media Group