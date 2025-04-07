Iredell County deputies using canines, drones to search for missing teen

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said Kato Perry is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Loved ones told deputies he was last seen walking away from his home on Eufola Road in Statesville.

Deputies said they’re using canines and drones in the area.

Perry was wearing black pants with holes, a dark colored long sleeve shirt, and green Nike tennis shoes.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-924-4065.

