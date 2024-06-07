Carolina Strong: East Meck graduate runs elementary school chess club

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will celebrate as they receive their high school diplomas on Saturday morning.

Among the many accomplished students is East Mecklenburg High School senior Carter Legrand, who is headed to the Air Force Academy.

But Legrand has also been a part of a different kind of service for many years.

“Don’t be afraid of failure. That’s what I teach my kids. So every day, when I start the chess club every Tuesday, I have more to say: stand up. And I say reach for the stars,” Legrand said.

Legrand explained how he runs a free chess club at Windsor Park Elementary School.

What began as a service project when he attended middle school lasted five years.

>> Legrand delves into how much the club means to him, in the video at the top of the page.

