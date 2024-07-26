Carolina Strong: Former police officer leads effort to keep local waterways clean

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Kevin Kendrick’s focus now is a little different than it used to be.

“I was a Detroit police officer for a few years, beginning in 1977 before joining the FBI in 1981.”

His FBI career lasted 25 years before Kendrick ventured into the private sector and his civic engagement really began.

“I learned so much about what is happening in the community to help people live better lives.”

He now leads Rotary District 7680, the service organization that covers 14 counties, and spearheads some major efforts.

One is a partnership with the Catawba Riverkeeper to help clean up the river and sponsor water sample collections and water quality sensors.

“We think the Catawba River is such an important asset,” Kendrick said. “It’s all about keeping our waterways clean and green for not just us, but for future generations, and for the survival of all the species that make these places our home.”

The other effort is a project to give out 1000 pairs of shoes at area Title One schools, in partnership with Samaritan’s Feet.

“When I was in law enforcement ... I looked at, you know, there was right and wrong; there’s black and white. And I think the older you get, the more mature you get, and you realize that people sometimes do things that they shouldn’t do, not because they’re inclined to do it, but because, in their minds, they don’t have any choice,” said Kendrick.

Both service projects he saw as an opportunity for intervention and access.

“To actually get involved in people’s lives and help to turn them around before they get to the point where they have no other choice in their minds but to do some of the things that they’re doing.”

Kendrick Is also involved in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina and NC Med Assist, which provides no-cost medication to those in need.

Every day, there are people across the Carolinas doing extraordinary things. They’re giving back, they’re helping each other, and they’re making a real difference. We’re highlighting the best in our community in our series, Carolina Strong.

Know somebody who’s making a positive impact? Let us know here.

VIDEO: Carolina Strong: Novant program allows volunteers to show appreciation to veterans

Carolina Strong: Novant program allows volunteers to show appreciation to veterans













©2024 Cox Media Group