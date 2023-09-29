Carolina Strong: Friendship Trays delivers food and a message of hope

CHARLOTTE — Every week day, volunteers for Friendship Trays deliver meals -- and hope -- to people in our community who can’t prepare or get a midday meal.

The program has long ensured older adults and those who can’t leave their home have access to nutritious food.

The need is slowly growing.

Among the volunteers who serve with Friendship Trays are Diane and Charlie Bounds.

“I knew Charlie liked riding in the car so I thought that Friendship Trays would be a good program for us because we’d get to drive, we’d get to go out into the community, and we’re also helping people get meals -- so it seemed like a it would be good for both of us,” Diane Bounds said.

