Carolina Strong: Healthcare worker fosters patients’ children while they recover

CHARLOTTE — A local family is providing an open door for children in need of a safe space and love.

Hakeem Sanders is a healthcare technician in the Emergency Department at Atrium Health. He said he never knows what the day will bring. One day, it was a patient who, while sick, couldn’t care for their two children.

“We had a situation at the job where the two siblings were going to be separated. One of my teammates came to me and was like, ‘I know you foster; is there anything you can do to try and keep these children together?’” Sanders explained.

He and his partner started fostering around two and a half years ago and feel strongly about keeping siblings together.

