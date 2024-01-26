Carolina Strong: Local woman inspires community to pay it forward through dolls

MONROE, N.C. — A Christmas present for a family member inspired a woman in Monroe to pay it forward.

Now, she wants to help seniors with memory loss issues by gifting them baby dolls.

Hayley Laney said her journey started with one doll on Christmas morning.

She said her mother-in-law is living with dementia.

While visiting an assisted living facility, she saw another woman who was receiving memory care light up when she held a Lounette doll.

“My mother-in-law received a baby at Christmas. It has helped her tremendously. She sleeps with it, feeds it, rocks it, and talks to it,” Laney explained.

Laney said seeing her reaction made her want to get babies for everyone in the facility, so she turned to the community to help.

