Carolina Strong: Middle schooler uses passion for cooking to help community

CHARLOTTE — A middle schooler’s passion for cooking is helping to end hunger in our community.

Eleven-year-old Anderson Cook stated that cooking has always been his passion.

So he started Cook’s Café seven years ago while he was just in the first grade.

The first year, he pocketed the proceeds for himself. In the second year, however, something changed.

“My class took a field trip to Loaves and Fishes and that kind of struck me. The next year, when I decided to do this, I donated the money to Loaves and Fishes,” Cook explained.

Loaves and Fishes, now known as Nourish Up, operates weekly food panties to support hungry families in our community.

Cook said the money from his cafe goes towards helping the nonprofit buy food.

“Last year I made $1,736, so that was my first year breaking $1,000,” Cook elaborated.

Nourish Up told Channel 9 that some of Cook’s customers are now offering to volunteer, so they can serve others also.

“It’s another indication where small efforts and small steps can make a pretty big difference,” Cook’s, parents Norm and Shirley, said.

Cook’s Café is only open once a year but it has become a tradition the family doesn’t see ending anytime soon.

“I find it fun because I get to see everybody. I get to help people who need and I also always get to do something I love cooking,” Cook expressed.

