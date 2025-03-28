Carolina Strong: Nourish Up volunteers honor friend’s memory through service

CHARLOTTE — Food pantries like Nourish Up need volunteers to bring fresh food straight to people in need.

Every month, one particular group of volunteers meets at the Nourish Up warehouse in north Charlotte. They pair up, pack their cars with groceries, and head out to deliver the heavy boxes to neighbors in need.

They’re fondly called ‘Guillebeau’s Groceries’ in memory and honor of their friend, Jeff Guillebeau, who passed away last year from complications after heart surgery.

“It’s just a tragedy, just a young man, 59 years old. So you know, we’re still trying to get come to grips with that, to be honest with you,” volunteer Evan Miller told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis.

He’s the reason many of these guys know each other.

“Jeff’s idea was that real joy in life comes from service. This is what he would have done. So that’s what we do,” Miller said.

As they process their grief, the men serve together, uplifting others as their dear friend would have.

