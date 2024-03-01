Carolina Strong: Volunteer group helps welcome refugees home to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — From an empty apartment to a fully furnished one, Lisa Hedrick and Prudy Kornegay are part of a group that turn spaces into homes for those searching for a better life.

“Our goal is we will do whatever it takes to have them come in and feel safe on their journey of probably being petrified, right?” Kornegay said.

They are heavily involved in Homemakers of Mercy. The volunteer group started in 2010 with people from St. Matthew and St. Gabe Catholic churches supporting those struggling with housing. It’s evolved to become a volunteer group partnering with Catholic Charities to help resettle people immigrating to the U.S.

If you’d like to donate furniture, call 704-370-3262. If you’d like to contribute financially, checks can be made payable to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, 1123 South Church Street, 28203, “Attn: Refugee Services.” Please note in the memo field: “Refugee furnishings.”

