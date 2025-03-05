Carolina Theatre gets ready to reopen after 47 years

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Theatre is ready to welcome patrons back for the first time in 47 years.

The historic Uptown venue will officially reopen on March 24 with an open house to show off its $90 million renovation.

Soprano Renee Fleming and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will christen the new stage on March 28.

It will be a homecoming for the symphony, which had its first concert there in March 1932.

Theater officials hope to host 250 events at the theatre each year.

VIDEO: First look: Renovations nearly complete at Carolina Theatre in Uptown

First look: Renovations nearly complete at Carolina Theatre in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group