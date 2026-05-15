I-277 lane closures for pedestrian bridge postponed

CHARLOTTE — The Interstate 277 lane closures that were expected to start Friday have been postponed, the City of Charlotte announced.

The closures were initially scheduled so crews could work on the nearly $24 million Rail Trail pedestrian bridge, but the new start date has yet to be decided.

The ramp to South Boulevard on the north side of I-277 is still down to one lane while work continues on that side of the bridge. Ramps on the south side remain open.

So far, crews have completed foundation work on the north side of the bridge and concrete support structures are currently being built. On the south side, the city says deep foundation supports have been installed.

The city will release a new date for the closures once it is determined.

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