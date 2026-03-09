Carolinas face potential water restrictions amid drought

Drought conditions across the Carolinas could lead to voluntary water restrictions as regional rainfall totals remain significantly below average.

Meteorologist Joe Puma reported on Monday that recent rain events have not been sufficient to replenish local water resources.

The potential for restrictions comes as warmer spring temperatures have caused vegetation to begin growing earlier than usual, leading to increased groundwater consumption.

Experts with the Catawba Wateree Water Management Group are monitoring lake and stream levels as they prepare for a possible decline in available resources.

The Carolinas are currently experiencing a significant deficit in rainfall for the year. While several rain events occurred recently, they have not provided enough moisture to fully replenish local lakes and streams.

Groundwater levels also remain limited, as earlier warm temperatures have caused trees and plants to begin growing and consuming more water.

In response to these conditions, officials with Duke Energy have been managing area lakes to keep reservoir levels elevated.

This planning is intended to stretch limited water resources until they can be naturally replenished by more consistent rainfall.

Jimmy Bagley serves as the chair of the Catawba Wateree Water Management Group.

He noted that while current lake levels are 10% above the targets set for this time of year, those margins will likely disappear as the season changes.

Bagley explained that the required target levels for the reservoirs increase during the summer months to account for higher water usage.

This shift in benchmarks can cause the status of the water supply to change rapidly without additional precipitation.

“I think it’s going to drop fairly quickly if we don’t receive rain,” Bagley said. “Because the targets are moving up. This time of year, like I said, the target level for the lake is here, and we’re already 10% above that. Once you get to the summertime, we say the reservoir ought to be here. Just because of higher usage. It’s not going to be there, so it’s going to change overnight, not because of rain but because the target moved.”

Bagley stated that once the reservoir levels fall below the adjusted seasonal targets, the group will call for immediate action.

Residents will then be expected to begin specific work to mitigate the impact of the drought.

VIDEO: Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

©2026 Cox Media Group