Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

MONROE, N.C. — The drought is so bad in Union County that Monroe city leaders are asking people to conserve water.

Our Severe Weather Center 9 team estimates the region would need almost 10″ of rain over the next month to end the drought.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito went to Lake Monroe, where the water level is 9 feet below normal.

“I haven’t seen it this dry ever, honestly. Since I’ve lived here. We’ve been here since 2018,” said Keith Bachane, the ownerof Lakeside Peach Orchard.

Bachane says we better get more rain soon. Not just to fill Lake Monroe, but to feed his 250 peach trees.

They’re dormant now but will eventually need lots of water.

“I will say in about a month and half, it will really matter,” Bachane said.

Since the end of January, the city of Monroe has been asking residents to voluntarily conserve water, asking things like taking shorter showers and turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth or washing dishes.

Stage 1 voluntary conservation:

Fix leaks and running toilets as soon as possible

Keep showers brief

Turn off faucets while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes

Run dishwashers and laundry only with full loads

Avoid washing driveways, sidewalks, and other outdoor surfaces

Limit vehicle washing at home

Union County is now in exteme drought--with Monroe leaders saying the recent winter storms weren’t enough to improve conditions.

“So we really need a long sustained rainfall over a good period of time to get out of this,” Rob Miller, general manager of energy services and water resources with the city of Monroe, said during a recent city council meeting.

Bachane agrees and believes more can be done.

“I definitely feel like it needs to be addressed at a deeper level than it currently is because just not washing your car or shortening your showers may not be enough and everyone that relies on the water, I don’t know what they are going to do,” said Bachane.

Cabarrus and Stanly counties are also under extreme drought.

