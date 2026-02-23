Carolinas make top of list for most desirable states: report

North Carolina leads the nation with 11 top-ranked counties and South Carolina ranks as the most desirable state for relocation, according to a new study from U.S. News and World Report.

The analysis of online search data found that the Carolinas are in high demand for people looking to move.

The study analyzed consumer search interest to identify the most sought-after locations in the United States. North Carolina features 11 of the most desirable counties and nine top-ranked cities, while South Carolina has six top-ranked counties and seven top cities.

In the overall state rankings for desirability, South Carolina holds the No. 1 spot.

North Carolina follows as the fourth most desirable state in the nation. The findings reflect a broader trend where the South contains 45 of the 50 most-searched counties in the country. Several counties within the Charlotte metropolitan area were recognized among the top 50 most desirable counties.

Gaston County holds the highest local position at No. 10. York County follows at No. 17, with Union County at No. 39 and Iredell County at No. 50.

Two local municipalities also placed among the 50 most sought-after cities and towns. Rock Hill is ranked No. 22 on the list. Huntersville reached the No. 45 position. Overall, N.C. features nine of the top cities, while South Carolina has seven.

The report stated in conclusion: “The Southern region of the U.S. has by far the most sought-after relocation destinations in our research. Mild temperatures, coastal living and year-round outdoor activities are likely driving this interest, though lower costs of living, with more affordable housing, may also factor into this.”

NC and SC counties in Top 50

No. 1 Brunswick

No. 2 Horry (SC)

No. 7 Catawba

No. 8 Greenville (SC)

No. 9 Dorchester (SC)

No. 10 Gaston

No. 14 Johnston

No. 16 Beaufort (SC)

No. 17 York (SC)

No. 24 New Hanover

No. 27 Henderson

No. 35 Spartanburg (SC)

No. 36 Wake

No. 39 Union

No. 44 Alamance

No. 48 Buncombe

No. 50 Iredell

NC and SC cities in Top 50

No. 1 Conway (SC)

No. 3 Myrtle Beach (SC)

No. 9 Bluffton (SC)

No. 10 Apex

No. 11 Aiken (SC)

No. 12 Leland

No. 14 Summerville (SC)

No. 15 Greenville (SC)

No. 22 Rock Hill (SC)

No. 24 Wilmington

No. 25 New Bern

No. 27 Winston-Salem

No. 31 Asheville

No. 45 Huntersville

No. 47 Greensboro

No. 49 Cary

The Charlotte Business Journal contributed to this report.

