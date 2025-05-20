Charlotte falls off U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ list after major ranking expansion

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is no longer on the list of Best Places to Live despite being in the top five last year.

U.S. News and World Report expanded its ranking from 150 TO 850 cities.

Of those, 250 made the list. Charlotte, however, was not one of them.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Cary and Apex made the top 10 this year. Huntersville, Concord, and Hickory also made the list.

The rankings focus on quality of life, job market, and value.

