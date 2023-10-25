Carowinds changes course, says it won’t be open year-round

CHARLOTTE — After announcing that it would be open year-round this season, Carowinds now says it will remain closed through the winter.

An amusement park spokesperson said its 2024 opening day will be on March 9.

Its usual seasonal events, including SCarowinds and WinterFest, will continue as planned.

“In 2024, Carowinds is returning to our traditional seasonal operating calendar, opening on March 9, 2024,” park officials said in a statement. “This change was driven by many factors and enables us to maintain our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our guests.”

It would have been the first time in nearly 50 years that Carowinds would have been open year-round.

