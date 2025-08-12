Carowinds unveils new attractions for SCarowinds 25th anniversary

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is introducing several new attractions for SCarowinds 25th anniversary celebration.

The park unveiled its latest interactive experience “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear.” The attraction allows visitors to navigate iconic scenes from the movie franchise and face legendary characters such as Annabelle.

There are also new haunted mazes, including a scorched doll factory, new scare zones and live show.

The park’s annual Halloween event runs on weekends from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2.

For more details and cost of admission, visit the Carowinds website.

