Cleveland Co. casino announces expansion creating more than 100 jobs

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County casino is getting a facelift.

Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain told the Political Beat they’re adding 12 live table games this summer including craps, roulette, and blackjack.

More than 100 people are expected to be hired for this expansion.

The casino is offering a free dealer school beginning on Monday and lasting until June 14.

They are also recruiting workers in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

