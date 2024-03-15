Catawba County man accused of sexually abusing 10 kids over span of 2 decades

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is accused of sexually abusing nearly a dozen children over a 24-year period.

In a news release, investigators said they charged Jeffery Dean Griffin, 57, on Thursday with 18 counts of sexual offenses against minors, some of whom were under the age of 13. Deputies have been working this case for more than six months after learning of the allegations in August.

Investigators said a mother of one of the victims first reported the allegations to a patrol deputy. The incidents reportedly happened between 1995 and 2019, deputies said.

Deputies said a special victims investigator began conducting several interviews and learned of potentially 10 victims.

Griffin is charged with the following:

First-degree forcible sex offense

Three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense

Statutory sex offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger

Thirteen counts of indecent liberties with a child

Griffin was given a $1.2 million secured bond and appeared before a judge on Friday. During the hearing, Griffin’s wife said she doesn’t believe the allegations involving her husband.

“I don’t understand. He hasn’t been around anybody. And the dates that I’ve got, they’re bogus dates,” Debbie Griffin said. “They’re bogus and I’ll be behind my husband 100%.”

Investigators believe there may be more victims who haven’t been identified yet. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 828-465-8340.

