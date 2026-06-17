Catawba County man arrested on felony child exploitation charges

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Sherrills Ford man was arrested on multiple felony child exploitation charges Friday, following an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 30-year-old Dustin Lineberger now faces 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dustin Lineberger

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after they received a tip regarding possible child exploitation activity from law enforcement authorities in Ohio.

Lineberger is currently being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.

“Protecting children from those who seek to exploit them remains one of our highest priorities,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in a release.

Lineberger’s next court date is scheduled for July 9.

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