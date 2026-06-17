Wanted fugitive arrested after Monroe police pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — A wanted fugitive, Joseph Oneil Singleton, 25, of Charlotte, was arrested Wednesday following a pursuit involving the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began at 10:54 a.m. when a Monroe officer identified a vehicle that officers had been attempting to locate, police said.

The officer, assigned to the Monroe Police Department Traffic Division, initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle drove into Monroe. The driver immediately fled, traveling west toward Charlotte, which led to the coordinated pursuit with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Tire deflation devices were successfully deployed in the Indian Trail area, disabling the vehicle and ending the pursuit safely. Officers from both agencies quickly took Singleton into custody without further incident, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined Singleton was listed as a wanted person by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. He also had six active outstanding warrants and an active felony probation violation.

Singleton was processed into the Union County Detention Center, where he will face the outstanding charges and warrants.

©2026 Cox Media Group