Catawba County man wins $250K lottery prize

RALEIGH — Coleman Dollarhide, of Conover, won $250,000 in the Powerball Saturday night, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

Dollarhide bought the ticket using Online Play.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

His prize increased to $250,000 when the 5X multiplier hit because he bought a $3 Power Play ticket.

Dollarhide took home $178,751 after taxes.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is at a $34 million annuity or $16.8 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

