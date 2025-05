CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County has proposed a $345 million budget for a new fiscal year.

According to the Hickory Daily Record, the property tax rate would stay the same.

It is among the lowest in North Carolina.

There are also plans to invest over $30 million in school facilities and construction.

Commissioners are expected to approve the budget on June 2.

