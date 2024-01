CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County residents no longer need to visit offices in-person to apply or pay for permits.

The county launched its ePermits online system.

Anyone who needs a commercial or residential construction permit, well and septic install permits, or other documents can now get them online.

This includes residents in Catawba, Claremont, Conover, Hickory, and Newton.



