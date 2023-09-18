Catawba County School Board deciding fate of 24 books in libraries

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The school board in Catawba County is getting ready to start a meeting that could decide the fate of a New York Times bestseller.

The book “Monday’s Not Coming” is one of 24 books that a school board member believes should be removed from every school in the county.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty attended the meeting, and heard from a school board member who said it’s some of the language and sexual content that has stirred up controversy.

Depending on the outcome of the meeting, the book could be removed from the shelves at three high schools in Catawba County by Tuesday morning.

Board member Michelle Teague says she’s read the book and two dozen others that she believes are inappropriate for students.

“A lot of these books have heterosexual sex, homosexual sex, rape, incest, pedophilia. I feel like these books need to be age-appropriate,” Teague told Faherty on Monday.

Tiffany Jackson wrote “Monday’s Not Coming” in 2018, and spoke about her inspiration for it. She said its themes include missing children, race, and mental health.

“When white girls go missing, they’re all over the news, they’re on Good Morning America, their story is front page everywhere, but when Black kids go missing, we’re not human,” Jackson said.

The book is a story about a girl whose best friend disappears for a year, seemingly unnoticed.

Teague takes issue with the book’s profanity, mentions of teen sex, and other behavior that she calls risky.

“I don’t feel like the school system needs to be housing some of these books that are sexually explicit. They have obscenity, they got profanity,” Teague said.

One parent who asked to remain anonymous says she opposes book bans, and she believes social media already exposes children to many of the things that Teague is concerned about.

“I’m pretty sure that most kids, depending on age range, they already know [profanity] or have used them. I’m sure they’ve heard their parents or outside,” the parent said.

Dozens of people are expected to speak Monday night before the school board possibly votes on the book’s fate later.

