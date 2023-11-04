Catawba Science Center hosts Fossil Fair in partnership with NC Fossil Club, experts

CATAWBA CO., N.C. — Kids in Catawba County took a trip to prehistoric times on Saturday.

The Catawba Science Center partnered with the North Carolina Fossil Club to host the Fossil Fair at the science center on 3rd Avenue Northeast in Hickory.

The fair lasted from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., allowing guests to learn more about the field of paleontology and see prehistoric artifacts brought in by NC Fossil Club members.

Attendees were able to speak with paleontology and fossil experts from the Smithsonian, North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Aurora Fossil Museum, Schiele Museum of Natural History, UNC Wilmington, and Appalachian State University.

Guests were able to dig for fossils to take home and participate in a free raffle to win a megalodon tooth. Animatronic dinosaurs from the Science Center made an appearance at the event too.

“We are thrilled to host the NC Fossil Fair for the first time at the Catawba Science Center,” said Tracy Hall, Catawba Science Center executive director. “This event is an incredible opportunity for people of all ages to engage with the wonders of the prehistoric world. We look forward to partnering with the NC Fossil Club to bring a wide range of fossil specialists to our community.”

For more information about the Catawba Science Center, click here.

