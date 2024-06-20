Catawba Two Kings Casino opens table games with live dealers

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — You can now face off with a Blackjack dealer in person at the Catawba Two Kings Casino in North Carolina.

The casino announced this week that it opened its first live table games. There are now live dealers at 12 games, including craps, roulette, mini baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker, and three-card poker.

The casino is in a temporary structure in Kings Mountain while the Catawba Nation builds a huge $700 million resort. That’s expected to open in early 2026.

But until then, Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris says they’re still investing in expanding the experience in the temporary building on Kings Mountain Boulevard.

“While we are thrilled that construction is underway on our major casino resort, we are continuing to invest in our current gaming facility to broaden its appeal to residents and visitors to the greater Charlotte area and South Carolina,” Harris said in a statement. “We anticipate the live table games will be very popular and give people who have not been to the casino a great reason to visit.”

The casino added about 135 new positions to support the new table games, including dealers, supervisors, and managers.

(VIDEO: Anson County could get a new casino, report says)

Anson County could get a new casino, report says

©2024 Cox Media Group