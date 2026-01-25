CATS delays services due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE — CATS Blue Line and bus services are delayed until 10 a.m. Sunday due to anticipated road and weather conditions.

Additionally, Gold Line Streetcar service is suspended for the weekend.

The delay in service times comes as a precaution due to a winter storm expected to impact travel conditions. Customers are advised to consider postponing travel on transit until the storm has passed.

Due to the weather, no bus bridge will be in place for the Gold Line Streetcar service suspension. Customers who must travel this weekend are encouraged to use the CATS-Pass app to locate the closest available bus stop and route, in the event of delays or detours.

CATS is advising travelers to exercise caution as conditions may be slippery when boarding or exiting vehicles. Stairs at Park & Ride locations will be closed for safety; however, elevators will remain operational.

Visit the CATS website for real-time updates and weather-related detours.

What Duke Energy is doing to respond to winter storm’s threats

