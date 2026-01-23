CATS suspends Gold Line over weekend as winter weather approaches

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Area Transit System officials said they are suspending the Gold Line streetcar service through the weekend.

Operations will be suspended through Saturday and Sunday.

CATS is monitoring potential winter weather this weekend and plans to continue normal bus and light rail operations as long as conditions allow, officials said.

A bus bridge will not be available due weather conditions and riders should expect delays, according to officials.

Updates and real-time service notifications will be available through the CATS-Pass app, which includes a section for winter weather updates and detours, CATS officials said.

CATS advised riders to be cautious of slippery conditions while boarding and exiting transit vehicles during the winter weather event. And officials suggested that riders consider delaying travel until conditions improve to ensure safety.

