CATS expecting more than $30 million in funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

CHARLOTTE — More money is being put into public transport.

North Carolina is getting another $185 million for public transit thanks to President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding is part of a $20.5 billion package for transit agencies across the United States.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Area Transit says the city is expecting $33 million.

The funding will be used for various transit-related items like repairs, buying emission buses, or planning future projects.

