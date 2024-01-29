CATS makes changes to several bus routes to help with timeliness

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is making changes to several bus routes starting next Monday, Feb. 5, to help improve rider experience and route times.

Some of the changes include adding additional weeknight and new bus service to Route 57 while shortening routes to Forest Point Boulevard and Arrowood Road.

There will be later weeknight and Saturday services for Route 235 at the west Charlotte connector and added service on Sunday.

Below is a full list of all the changes CATS will be making:

ROUTING AND SCHEDULING CHANGES

Route 57 – Archdale: CATS will add later weeknight service in addition to new service on Sunday to better serve rider’s travel needs.

Additionally, CATS will shorten Route 57 to Forest Point Boulevard and Arrowood Road. Service to the Forest Point Business Park will be discontinued.

Route 235 – West Charlotte Connector (new name): CATS will add later weeknight and Saturday service, in addition to new service on Sunday to better serve rider’s travel needs.

Additionally, to improve on time performance and reliability, CATS will modify the routing and frequency along Route 235 as follows:

Service will operate every 50 minutes, 7-days a week.

Service will connect riders to the Valerie Woodard Center, Phillip O. Berry, Ashley Road, Wilkinson Wal-Mart, Renaissance West community and the CPCC Harris campus.

Service to the Goodwill campus, West Boulevard Library, along Seymour Drive and along Scott Futrell Drive will be discontinued from this route.

CATS will also change the route’s name to West Charlotte Connector to better reflect the new routing.

ADDITIONAL SCHEDULING CHANGES

The following bus schedules will be adjusted for various reasons to improve quality of service:

1: Mt. Holly/Valleydale

2: Ashley Road

5: Sprinter Airport

13: Nevin Road

14: Providence Road

16: S. Tryon

17: Commonwealth

27: Monroe Road

28: Fairview Road

34: Freedom Drive

40x: Lawyers Road Express

46x: Harrisburg Road Express

51: Pineville-Matthews Road

62x: Rea Road Express

64x: Independence Express

82x: Rock Hill Express

211: Hidden Valley

Please refer to the individual route schedules for more information. For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app. For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a Customer Service Representative at 704-336-7433(RIDE).

