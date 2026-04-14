CATS launches transit pass design contest

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System launched its annual Transit Pass Design Contest.

Residents in the Carolinas can submit original artwork with the theme “Where do you move forward?”

CATS will select three winners. Their artwork will be on local, express, and express plus passes for 2027. You must submit your entry by 5 p.m. on May 15.

The committee of judges includes transit staff members, city officials, and local art professionals.

Entries will be ranked to identify first, second, and third place winners based on the following criteria:

Does the design address the theme and promote multi-modal transportation in Charlotte in specific or general terms?

Is the design eye-catching and well-composed?

Is text absent from the design?

There are also cash prizes for the three winners:

First place: $500

Second place: $300

Third place: $100

Learn more here.

Submitting a design with AI-generated imagery will result in disqualification.

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