CATS modifies bus, Blue Line services due to winter weather forecast

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will move bus and Blue Line services to a Sunday schedule on Saturday, due to expected winter weather. Gold Line streetcar service will be completely suspended for the duration of the day.

The service changes come as the agency prepares for anticipated snowfall and potentially hazardous road conditions.

While many services will remain active on the modified schedule, several local and express bus routes will be unavailable to riders on Saturday.

Nine local bus routes will not operate on Saturday. These include routes 20 Queens Road, 28 Fairview Road, 30 Woodlawn/Crosstown, 42 Carowinds Boulevard, 43 Ballantyne, 50 URP/CIC, 51 Pineville-Matthews Road, 54 University Research Park, and 59 UNC Charlotte-Huntersville. All Express Bus Routes are also canceled for the day.

While bus and Blue Line services move to the Sunday schedule, CATS Micro and STS services are currently planned to operate as normal.

Agency officials noted that snowfall could still impact road conditions, potentially requiring delays or suspensions later in the day to ensure safe transport.

Riders can monitor real-time service updates through the Trip Planner and tracking functionality in the CATS-Pass app, which will be updated to reflect the modified schedule.

CATS also encouraged customers to visit the Inclement Weather Alerts page on RideTransit.org for information regarding bus detours.

VIDEO: CharMeck 311 takes more than 1,500 calls during ice storm

CharMeck 311 takes more than 1,500 calls during ice storm

©2026 Cox Media Group